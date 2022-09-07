Prakash Jha takes indirect dig at Akshay Kumar as he compares him with Aamir Khan, says 'there's this actor...'

Aamir Khan-Prakash Jha-Akshay Kumar/File photos

Filmmaker-producer Prakash Jha, who was last seen onscreen in Saand Ki Aankh, is all set to return as an actor in Matto Ki Saikal. In the film, Prakash Jha plays the titular role as he documents the life of an ordinary man with small dreams. Recently, when the filmmaker spoke to IndiaToday.in about his upcoming film, he also delved into topics ranging from Laal Singh Chaddha failing at the box office, makers "creating proposals with A-list artists" rather than investing in "good scripts" among other challenges that Bollywood as a film industry is currently facing.

During the conversation, Prakash Jha indirectly took a dig at Akshay Kumar as he spoke about an "actor who you see every three months."

While speaking about the industry, filmmakers and the cast of the film have been "over-promoting" their films by appearing on talk show, dance reality shows, comedy show to everywhere else, Prakash Jha told IndiaToday.in, "...over-promoting a movie won’t help. There is this actor who you see every three months. How much exposure do you need? He does not even give time to put himself in a character. Every time he appears as himself. How much can you watch him? But at the same time, there is another actor who takes 4-5 years to make a film. Everything will depend on the story you make."

Akshay Kumar has had four releases so far this year namely Bachchhan Paanday, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and his OTT outing Cuttputlli, all released within a gap of three month or less. The actor has one more release slated for this year -- Ram Setu.

READ: Vikram Vedha trailer preview: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan leave netizens impressed, fans say 'aag laga daala'

Akshay is known to wrap up the shooting of his films within 30-40 days. He was recently even criticised for not giving ample time to put himself in the characters he's essaying onscreen, case in point Samrat Prithviraj in which Akshay reportedly even refused to grow a mustache. For the unversed, actor R Madhavan had taken an indrect dig at Akshay as he spoke about RRR and Pushpa's box office success in the Hindi belt during Rocketry: The Nambi Effect press conference held in July.

Previously, Akshay Kumar had admitted that he had completed shooting Samrat Prithviraj in 42 days. In fact, he even wrapped up Raksha Bandhan within a similar time span. Not to forget, Kareena Kapoor Khan had spoken about Akshay wrapping up his films with a stipulated time-frame of 30-40 days on talk show Koffee With Karan 7 when she made an aapearnace with Aamir Khan ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's release.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan, who Prkash Jha indirectly mentions in the latter part of his quote, releases one film every 2-3 years. Before Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir was seen in 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan.

Now, it remains to be seen if the Khildai No. 1 responds to Prakash Jha's indirect dig at him.