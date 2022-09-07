'Actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn...': Prakash Jha says he's stopped working with A-list stars

Prakash Jha/File photo

Prakash Jha recently opened up on why he's stopped working with A-list actors. The filmmaker, who is all set to make a comeback on onscreen as an actor in Matto Ki Saikal, told Indiatoday.in in an interview that he's stopped working with A-list actors like while adding that the latter too don't want to work with him.

During an exclusive chat with the portal, Prakash Jha said that A-list stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor are not easily available to him because he doesn't make a proposal like that. He added that he doesn't want to finish a film in 30 days' time because an actor wants to move onto another project. Prakash Jha said he wants to work on his projects in his own way. "I am facing difficulty. I don’t work with A-list actors. I have stopped that. They don’t want to work with me either. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor are not easily available to me because I don’t make a proposal like that. I don't want to finish a film in 30 days' time because the actor wants to move on to another project. I want to do my project the way I want. Many don’t want to work on a difficult script. It is not to say that it might not happen someday, but it is difficult," he told IndiaToday.in.

Meanwhile, in the same chat, Prakash Jha said while taking an idirect dig at Akshay Kumar that there's an actor who the audience sees every three. He questioned the move and asked "how much exposure do you need?"

Prakash Jha then went on to add that "he (the actor mentioned above) does not even give time to put himself in a character. Every time he appears as himself. How much can you watch him?"

Akshay Kumar has had four releases so far this year namely Bachchhan Paanday, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and his OTT outing Cuttputlli, all released within a gap of three month or less. The actor has one more release slated for this year -- Ram Setu.

All of the above mentioned films of Khiladi Kumar that released in theatres this year were massive box office disasters. However, the actor has been receiving rave reviews for his OTT film Cuttputlli.

Coming back to Prakash Jha, whose last directorial outing Aashram, released on MX Player, was among one of the most talked about shows of recent times. It centered around the ascent of a Godman who is suspected of deceiving his followers and finding a cult.