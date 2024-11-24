At IFFI 2024, filmmaker Prakash Jha reacted to the criticism Ranbir Kapoor's Animal faced. He stated that despite the debate Animal became a blockbuster, which means the film does hold validity among the audience.

Filmmaker Prakash Jha has reacted to the criticism of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Jha has directed Kapoor in Raajneeti. At present, Prakash is enjoying the balance between direction and acting. The director known for helming hard-hitting dramas, including Gangajal, Apaharan, Aarakshan, and Satyagraha will now be seen as an actor in the short film Amar Aaj Marega. The 26-minute drama was premiered at the International Film Festival (IFFI), Goa.

Before the big premiere, Prakash joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction, spilling beans about his transition from a director to an actor. "It was never a transition, I am happy directing a film, and I am also enjoying exploring my acting chops." Calling himself a 'director's actor' Prakash said, "As an actor, it's my duty to surrender to the vision of the director. And here following Rajat Kariya's vision was my essential job."

When Prakash was asked to comment about the criticism Ranbir and his film, Animal faced, he said, "Jo unka conviction tha us hissab see unhone kahani kahi hai. Ab Ranbir ne woh film ki, aur bade imaandari se ki. Pagalpan se ki. Poori takat laga di. Toh woh achi baat hai. Usse appreciate karo." He further added, "Jab aisi kahani, aisi narration aaj duniya mein hit ho jaate hai, toh matlab kuch toh validity hogi."

Jha further added, "Aapko samaj mein aati, fantastic. Aapko samaj mein nahi aati, then koi baat hai. I strongly believe ki kala ke judge kaun hai? Main judge nahi hoon. Mujhe apni bhi kai cheezein achi nahi lagti." Citing an example of Donald Trump's victory, "Ab aap jitna criticise kar lo Donald Trump ko, lekin woh jeet ke aaya hai achi tarike se. Leftist ko jo kehna hai keh lo, kya farq padta hai. I never care about the criticism and followed my vision," he concluded.

