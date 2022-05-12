Prakash Jha makes shocking statement, says 'disgusted with actors in India'

Prakash Jha/File photo

Famous Indian filmmaker and producer Prakash Jha, who has helmed critically acclaimed films like Gangaajal, Apaharan, and Aarakshan, was one of the guests at the recently concluded Goafest 2022, one of the biggest advertising festivals in India where he made a shocking statement about the actors in the Indian film industry.

Speaking at the session From Films to OTT, Prakash Jha talked about how he attended acting workshops across the world in cities like London, Paris, and New York to improve his craft. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, he said, "I would quietly go and enroll myself as a student. And that’s how I understood an actor’s language. I have performed Shakespeare and other plays in classes, which gave me a lot of confidence."

Adding further, the director stated that he is 'disgusted' by actors working in India due to their professional behaviour as he continued, "I was disgusted with actors working here in India. They don’t know what acting is about. No actor has asked me questions about shoot days, shoot timings, locations, action sequences, and more", as per the report in the entertainment portal.

"And that’s the difference between Hollywood actors and Bollywood ones. The actors there attend workshops and keep on practising and improving their art", Jha asserted this as the main difference between foreign actors and the ones working in the Hindi film industry, per his opinion.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Jha is ready with the next season of Aashram, the crime drama series based on fake godmen and religious gurus through which he made his OTT debut. The show, streaming on MX Player, stars Bobby Deol in the leading role and also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, and Tridha Choudhury in supporting roles.