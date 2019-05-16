Prakash Jha made Aahana Kumra feel uncomfortable while filming 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' sex scene

Aahana Kumra made a bold debut in Bollywood. She appeared in Alankrita Srivastava's much-acclaimed movie Lipstick Under My Burkha. The actress had various bold scenes, just like other actresses on the film. Aahana recently spoke about a sex scene involving Vikrant Massey and how Prakash Jha's sudden entry made her feel uncomfortable.

Aahana Kumra told a TV channel, "I remember once Prakash Jha walked in and there was a scene, where I am filming the sex that is happening. Then he walked in on the set and passed a remark and it was so uncomfortable to hear that from him."

Aahana then went on to inform that she went to her director Alankrita Srivastava, the director of Lipstick Under My Burkha, and said, "He is not my director, why he is on the set and why do I have to hear a remark from him? With all due respect, he is a producer."

"Alankrita asked him to leave and he left. He understood that space. He understood the fact that we were not comfortable with him around. He just politely left and that's really nice of him," the Lipstick Under My Burkha actress, who also appeared in The Accidental Prime Minister, recalled.

However Aahana later clarified her comment and told IANS, "Prakash Jha has been extremely respectful of all of us actors at every time that we have met him... It's not right to drag his name unnecessarily. The remark was not on me. It was regarding the scene purely."