Prajakta and Vrishank are all set to tie the knot after years of dating, their videos and photos from their mehendi ceremony are going viral on social media.

Actress Prajakta Koli is ready to marry her longtime boyfriend, lawyer Vrishank Khanal. Before their big day, the couple shared sweet photos from their intimate mehendi ceremony.

Pictures shared on Instagramram, show Prajakta and Vrishank surrounded by family and friends, soaking in the joyful and festive vibe. In one of the videos, she can be seen grooving to Janhvi Kapoor's song Zingaat.

In one romantic moment, Vrishank is seen giving Prajakta a loving kiss on the cheek. Other photos capture the couple's joyful moments, including Prajakta getting her mehendi done, Vrishank and Prajakta's parents dancing, and the couple sharing sweet glances.

Prajakta looked radiant in a red suit, while Vrishank could be seen wearing a white kurta pyjama for the ceremony. Prajakta kept the caption simple, adding a heart and an evil-eye emoji to the photos.

The couple's mehendi ceremony was an intimate affair, with close family and friends in attendance. Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating for several years and announced their engagement in 2023. The couple has been together since before Prajakta's rise to fame.

On the work front, Prajakta was recently seen in season 3 of her web series, 'Mismatched' co-starring Rohit Saraf. The series is available to stream on Netflix.

(With inputs from ANI)