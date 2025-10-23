FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer's fifties, Harshit Rana's cameo power India to 264/9 against Australia at Adelaide

Gold prices today: Drop continue for sixth straight day after Dhanteras, 24K gold slips by Rs 7690 in a week, check city wise here

Massive fire at JMS Business Centre in Mumbai, several stranded on top floor

Kumar Vishwas’s family steals spotlight in stylish desi looks for daughter’s first Diwali after marriage

Prahlad Kakkar slams Govinda, says he comes 24 hours late and pretends he's on time: 'Ek din me kya farak padta hai'

Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda buys luxury apartment in Mumbai's Juhu, it's worth Rs...

Bihar elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav named CM face of Mahagathbandhan, RJD leader says...

Arjun Kapoor says 'keep seeking' to ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora as he pens sweet birthday note for her

Meet IAS officer, son of a puncture repairman, who battled financial crisis, yet cleared UPSC on first attempt, he is...

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela to become parents again, 2 years after welcoming Klin Kaara; watch their baby shower video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kumar Vishwas’s family steals spotlight in stylish desi looks for daughter’s first Diwali after marriage

Kumar Vishwas’s family steals spotlight in stylish desi looks for daughter’s fir

Prahlad Kakkar slams Govinda, says he comes 24 hours late and pretends he's on time: 'Ek din me kya farak padta hai'

Prahlad Kakkar slams Govinda, says he comes 24 hours late, pretends he's on time

Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda buys luxury apartment in Mumbai's Juhu, it's worth Rs...

Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda buys luxury apartment in Mumbai's...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Prahlad Kakkar slams Govinda, says he comes 24 hours late and pretends he's on time: 'Ek din me kya farak padta hai'

In his latest interview, Prahlad Kakkar, known for shaping some of India's most iconic advertising campaigns, reflected on his experience working with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Govinda.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 12:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Prahlad Kakkar slams Govinda, says he comes 24 hours late and pretends he's on time: 'Ek din me kya farak padta hai'
Govinda and Prahlad Kakkar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Renowned advertising filmmaker and brand strategist Prahlad Kakkar, often referred to as the 'ad guru of India', recently recalled a light-hearted anecdote from his time working with Govinda, highlighting the actor's easy-going approach to punctuality and the way he handled it.

In a candid conversation with ANI, Kakkar, known for shaping some of India's most iconic advertising campaigns, reflected on his experience working with numerous leading names in the film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. However, it was his experience with Govinda that brought out a particularly amusing memory.

"Govinda had the ability to come 24 hours late and pretend he's on time," Kakkar said with a laugh, describing the actor's effortless and charming way of handling delays. Recalling a specific incident from the set, Kakkar shared, "He walks in blase, 'Main aa gaya, chalo ready', but 'Boss, tu kal aane vaala tha aaj aaya', and he responded, 'Ek din mein kya farak padta hai' (What difference does a day make)."

Govinda, known for his comic timing, vibrant dance style and memorable performances in hit comedies such as Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Deewana Mastana, Raja Babu, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi, among others, remains one of Bollywood's most loved entertainers. 

However, the actor himself destroyed his career after 2010 by rejecting several good scripts and choosing to act in terrible films that eventually bombed at the box office. In fact, Govinda's last theatrical release Rangeela Raja earned just Rs 18 lakh at the box office in 2019, failing to recover even 1% of its budget of Rs 19 crore.

READ | India's biggest flop was rejected by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan; took 9 years to make, couldn't even recover half of its budget, earned just Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Siddaramaiah's son makes BIG statement, says, 'Karnataka CM in final phase of...'
Siddaramaiah's son makes BIG statement, says, 'Karnataka CM in final phase...'
Delhi-NCR pollution soars after Diwali fireworks; AQI in ‘very poor’ category; Check 10 most polluted areas in Delhi
Delhi-NCR pollution soars after Diwali fireworks; AQI in ‘very poor’ category
Pankaj Dheer's daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar celebrates Diwali, seven days after his death by..., pens emotional note: 'When you lose someone..'
Pankaj Dheer's daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar celebrates Diwali, pens note
India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs NZ-W live on TV, online?
India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to wa
Who Is Sanae Takaichi? What may happen to gay rights, economics and Taiwan as she takes over ...
Who Is Sanae Takaichi? What may happen to gay rights, economics, Taiwan as she..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE