Prahlad Kakkar slams Govinda, says he comes 24 hours late and pretends he's on time: 'Ek din me kya farak padta hai'

Renowned advertising filmmaker and brand strategist Prahlad Kakkar, often referred to as the 'ad guru of India', recently recalled a light-hearted anecdote from his time working with Govinda, highlighting the actor's easy-going approach to punctuality and the way he handled it.

In a candid conversation with ANI, Kakkar, known for shaping some of India's most iconic advertising campaigns, reflected on his experience working with numerous leading names in the film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. However, it was his experience with Govinda that brought out a particularly amusing memory.

"Govinda had the ability to come 24 hours late and pretend he's on time," Kakkar said with a laugh, describing the actor's effortless and charming way of handling delays. Recalling a specific incident from the set, Kakkar shared, "He walks in blase, 'Main aa gaya, chalo ready', but 'Boss, tu kal aane vaala tha aaj aaya', and he responded, 'Ek din mein kya farak padta hai' (What difference does a day make)."

Govinda, known for his comic timing, vibrant dance style and memorable performances in hit comedies such as Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Deewana Mastana, Raja Babu, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi, among others, remains one of Bollywood's most loved entertainers.

However, the actor himself destroyed his career after 2010 by rejecting several good scripts and choosing to act in terrible films that eventually bombed at the box office. In fact, Govinda's last theatrical release Rangeela Raja earned just Rs 18 lakh at the box office in 2019, failing to recover even 1% of its budget of Rs 19 crore.

