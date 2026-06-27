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Prahaar: Ujjwal Nikam praises Rajkummar Rao's 'remarkable' performance, says Avinash Arun film captures his untold story

Rajkummar Rao-fronted Prahaar is based on senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam, who prosecuted several high-profile cases, including the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and the 26/11 terror attacks. The film is directed by Avinash Arun and is slated to release on August 7.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 09:48 PM IST

Prahaar: Ujjwal Nikam praises Rajkummar Rao's 'remarkable' performance, says Avinash Arun film captures his untold story
Ujjwal Nikam and Rajkummar Rao in Prahaar
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Renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam has lauded Rajkummar Rao, who plays the lead in his upcoming biopic Prahaar, saying the actor has brought authenticity and emotional depth to the film. Directed by Avinash Arun of Three of Us and Paatal Lok fame, the film revolves around Nikam’s prosecution of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist captured after the 2008 attacks. 

"Rajkummar Rao has delivered a remarkable performance, and Avinash Arun’s direction is deeply impressive. Prahaar authentically portrays not only my journey as a public prosecutor but also my life as a husband and a father," Nikam told PTI.

The senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP said the movie will shed light on the unseen side of his life that rarely made it to headlines. "People remember the verdicts. They rarely remember the nights before them, Prahaar shows that side, the part no headline ever carried," he said.

Nikam, who prosecuted several high-profile cases, including the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and the 26/11 terror attacks, said the responsibility of handling such sensitive cases often left him feeling isolated, a sentiment he was sharing publicly for the first time through the film. 

"I've argued cases where the whole country was watching, and the loneliness of that responsibility is something I never spoke about. This film does. It stays honest to what happened, and in doing so, it tells a story I myself struggled to put into words," he said.

Also featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Sikander Kher and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles, Prahaar will release in theatres on August 7. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

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