Prahaar teaser: Rajkummar Rao impresses as Ujjwal Nikam, film focuses on 26/11 Mumbai attack trial involving Ajmal Kasab

​Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story features Rajkummar Rao in the titular role and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Avinash Arun, the film is slated to release in cinemas on August 7.

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the romantic comedy Cocktail 2 has been released in the theaters this Friday, June 19. Production house Maddock Films has attached the teasers of Shraddha Kapoor' Eetha and Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story to the Homi Adajania directorial.

Interestingly, both upcoming films draw inspiration from remarkable real-life personalities. Eetha is based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian Lavani icon Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, while Prahaar chronicles the journey of Ujjwal Nikam, the renowned special public prosecutor who has led the prosecution in several of India's most high-profile criminal cases. Although the Eetha teaser has leaked online on social media, audiences will have to wait a little longer for the makers to officially unveil the Prahaar teaser.

As per a report from Bollywood Hungana, the Prahaar teaser suggests that while Ujjwal Nikam's illustrious career spans several landmark cases, including the 1993 Bombay bombings, the murder of Gulshan Kumar, and the murder of Pramod Mahajan, the film primarily centres on the trial of Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks in 2008. Rajkummar Rao appears to have delivered yet another transformative performance, slipping seamlessly into the role of Nikam. His confident command over Marathi lends an added layer of authenticity to the portrayal, while the teaser's hard-hitting dialogues further heighten the film's intensity and emotional impact.



Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story is slated to release in cinemas on August 7. The much-awaited biopic also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles. The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Avinash Arun, best known for acclaimed films and shows such as his Marathi debut Killa, Paatal Lok, Three of Us, and School of Lies. Before Prahaar, Arun's web series Pritam And Pedro will premiere on July 3 on JioHotstar.

READ | Eetha teaser leaked online: Shraddha Kapoor to portray Lavani legend Vithabai; film to clash with Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, Vvan