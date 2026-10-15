Prahaar Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Streaks Into A Gripping Story Of Justice Beyond 26/11

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam chronicles the lives of people who sacrifice everything in the pursuit of justice; the film showcases the best and the worst of people, as highlighted by the performances of its stunning cast. Rajkummar Rao’s as Ujjwal Nikam takes the centre stage.

Director: Avinash Arun

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi

Duration: 140 minutes

Rating: 4

26/11 was a day that changed the fate of Mumbai. The fear and the terror of bomb blasts still linger in the minds and hearts of many. After the smoke and bombs had cleared, there arose a new fight, not of bullets and bombs, but of justice and proof. Although the masses wanted the criminals to be punished, the trial of the accused terrorists took a longer course. Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam is the tale of the man who stood by the side of the law and defended the city from terror. This film shows the story of how the accused terrorist was brought to justice.

Helmed by Avinash Arun, the film follows the courtroom proceedings of the terror attacks through Ujjwal Nikam’s crusade for justice. The film also touches upon the 1993 Bombay bombings. The film doesn’t glamorize the legal proceedings but showcases the hardship and sacrifice people make in the judicial system, especially when the case is so high-profile and public expectations are huge. Rajkummar Rao plays the role of Ujjwal Nikam, while Lalit Prabhakar plays Ajmal Kasab, the terrorist responsible for the terror attack. Sikandar Kher plays Kasab’s defence lawyer, and Jaideep Ahlawat plays a Pakistani public prosecutor in India as part of a special counsel to investigate Kasab’s case. Wamiqa Gabbi plays Ujjwal Nikam’s wife, Jyoti, and Ashish Vidyarthi portrays Justice M. L. Tahiliyani.

Actor Rajkummar Rao once again proves his acting skills as Ujjwal Nikam; he is a force to reckon with. His perfect mannerisms, age-appropriate nuances, his diction, and complete control over his fiery performance are nothing short of a masterclass. The sheer rage he exhibits while delivering a thundering courtroom speech will give you shudders! He is a larger-than-life hero with human elements. As Ujjwal Nikam, actor Rajkummar will give you many memorable moments throughout the film; his powerful performance is the film’s strongest pillar. He was born to play this role. He is just superb!

What makes Rajkummar Rao’s character is not his legal prowess; there is also a human side to this legal genius: he is also a father. And when his son Aniket decides to join him on the case, he doesn’t treat him any differently than an associate legal aid. Aniket wants to understand his father, who is so consumed by his quest for justice that he doesn’t have time for anything else; though Ujjwal feels for his son, he wants him to realize the gravity of this high-profile case. This unspoken space between the two adds layers to the already gripping courtroom drama that serves as the narrative backbone of the story.

Lalit Prabhakar as Ajmal Kasab is chilling and intense; his grim face and calculating eyes are enough to give you shivers. His performance is noteworthy; he goes from a terrorist killing people to someone who finally breaks down in the courtroom and delivers a redeeming monologue; it’s a perfectly etched-out character and performed with skill. On the other hand, Sikandar Kher plays Kasab’s defence lawyer, and he keeps it all business; he is witty. Jaideep Ahlawat, as the Pakistani public prosecutor, has layers to his character; as always, he delivers a seasoned performance. Wamiqa Gabbi plays the role of Nikam’s wife, Jyoti; she is a true warrior, and she keeps the household intact while Ujjwal fights his battles in the courtroom. Ashish Vidyarthi lends his voice to Justice M. L. Tahiliyani, a subtle and proper performance.

Despite being a debut director, Avinash Arun knows how to capitalize on the strengths of his story without needing to resort to typical courtroom tropes. He builds the tension organically; he lets the argument ring loud and clear, so one could easily understand the legalities and their ramifications. The screenplay is gripping, and the direction builds a strong narrative on top of it. The court proceeding could be tedious, but he makes them sharp with punchlines; it's real people fighting a real battle. Even the musical score isn’t too loud or overly dramatic; it elevates the performances rather than overwhelming them.

After delivering horror-comedies and mass entertainers, Prahaar is definitely a change of pace for producer Dinesh Vijan, who has backed the film under his home banner Maddock Films, but one most praise him for backing stories with substance and grit. Prahaar is based on real-life incidents, and the makers have done their homework to keep it authentic and realistic.

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam chronicles the lives of people who sacrifice everything in the pursuit of justice; the film showcases the best and the worst of people, as highlighted by the performances of its stunning cast. Rajkummar Rao’s as Ujjwal Nikam takes the centre stage, but everyone gets a chance to display their acting chops in a drama that revolves around one of the most prominent public sagas of modern times. Prahaar is an experience that one shouldn’t miss.