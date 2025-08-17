'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Pragya Kapoor supports Mrunal Thakur amid backlash over old ‘manly’ remark on Bipasha Basu: 'one of rarest...'

Mrunal Thakur can be heard making a comment about Bipasha Basu that many perceived as "body-shaming."

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 08:31 AM IST

Image credit: Instagram

Producer Pragya Kapoor seems to have come out in support of actress Mrunal Thakur, who has been facing backlash over an old interview that resurfaced online, where she was heard making an unkind remark about actress Bipasha Basu.

In the viral clip, which is now circulating on social media and dates back to her 'Kumkum Bhagya' days, Mrunal can be heard making a comment about Bipasha Basu that many perceived as "body-shaming."

As the actress began receiving backlash for the old clip, Mrunal addressed the issue directly and admitted her mistake. In an Instagram Story posted on Friday, Mrunal wrote that, as a 19-year-old, she had said "silly things" without realising the "weight of her words" and how her comments, even if spoken in jest, could hurt others. Calling it "playful banter" that went too far, she shared that, with time, she has learned to appreciate that "beauty comes in all forms."

Mrunal's open apology seems to have drawn attention from many, including Pragya, who praised her for her "kindness" and "generosity," saying these qualities made her one of the "rarest souls." Taking to her Instagram Story, Pragya, without mentioning the controversy, wrote, "Mrunal, your kindness, generosity, and endless support make you one of the rarest souls I know. Keep glowing and spreading love everywhere you go. Love you, darling."

Earlier, Hina Khan also took to her Instagram Stories, praising Thakur for her public apology and for owning up to her mistake. She said, "Wisdom is the fruit of the tree of knowledge, rooted in experiences. Evolution of our social skills, communication and depth of understanding only comes with TIME. We all make mistakes, especially when we are younger. I can very well relate to Mrunal, I too have made such silly mistakes in the past. Some of us go through great exposure without the skill to handle it. But with time, we evolve, we become kinder, we become compassionate.. We learn by lifting each other up.. Fixing each other's crown."

On Wednesday, Bipasha Basu shared a cryptic message, seemingly responding to Thakur's old video. Taking to Instagram Stories, Bipasha reposted a quote that read, "Strong women lift each other up."

She went on to add more in the caption, which read, "Get those muscles, beautiful ladies! We should be strong. Muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age-old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong."

However, Bipasha did not mention Mrunal's name in her post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

