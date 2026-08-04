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Pradeep Rawat, Ghajini villain, passes away at 74, losing battle to...

Pradeep Rawat, best know for playing the main antagonist, Ghajini Dharmatma, in Aamir Khan's Ghajini, passed away.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 10:46 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Pradeep Rawat, Ghajini villain, passes away at 74, losing battle to...
Pradeep Rawat (Image source: Instagram)
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Veteran Indian actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for playing the main villain in Ghajini, passed away on Tuesday, August 4. He was 74. 

The actor was battling blood cancer, and he was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital before being shifted to another hospital. Sadly, he breathed his last on Tuesday evening.

Pradeep Rawat's memorable roles

Apart from Ghajini, Rawat was known for his performances in films such as Lagaan and Sarfarosh. For the unversed, he first gained recognition for playing Ashwatthama, the son of Dronacharya, in B.R. Chopra's iconic television series Mahabharat. 

When was Pradeep Rawat diagnosed with cancer? 

As per Amar Ujala, Pradeep's manager said that he was diagnosed with cancer four years ago. The portal quoted, "He got cancer about four years ago, but he had beaten that disease. Cancer returned about a month and a half ago.'

Reportedly, Pradeep was diagnosed with cancer again about a month and a half ago. Since then, he has been continuously hospitalized. His treatment was ongoing. His platelets had dropped very rapidly. Apart from this, he had also developed a fever.

Siddharth was quoted as saying, "Suddenly his platelets dropped very rapidly. Meanwhile, he also got a viral fever. This was the reason why his condition kept getting worse, and finally he could not be saved."

Shifted from Kokilaben Hospital to Bhiwandi Hospital

According to Siddharth, "First his treatment was going on for about three weeks at Kokilaben Hospital. After that, he was shifted to a cancer specialist hospital in Bandra. I don't remember the name of that hospital right now, but he was being treated there for the last 10 days or so. He took his last breath there.'

Wife and son were present

Pradeep Rawat's manager revealed that his wife and son were present there in his last moments. He said, "At the last moment, his wife and son Vikramaditya were present with him in the hospital."

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