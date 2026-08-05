Pradeep Rawat death: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan pay tribute to Lagaan, Ghajini actor; call him 'fearless'

Pradeep Rawat played pivotal roles in Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh, Lagaan, and Ghajini. The 74-year-old late actor shared screen space with Salman Khan in Baaghi.

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Pawan Kalyan and filmmaker Prabhudheva on Wednesday paid tribute to veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, who died at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer. Rawat, known for his roles in films such as Sarfarosh, Lagaan, and Ghajini, breathed his last at a hospital here on Tuesday.

Salman, who starred with Rawat in the 1990 romantic drama Baaghi, shared a still from the film on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Shared many good moments with you brother.. May you rest in peace."

Aamir Khan, who faced off against Rawat in AR Murugadoss' 2008 blockbuster Ghajini and also shared screen space with the late actor in the 2001 classic Lagaan, recalled the actor's commitment to his craft. "He was extremely dedicated and fearless as an actor. Pradeepji played the title role in 'Ghajini.' I think this was one of the most striking screen villains in our cinema. The film wouldn't have worked without him," Aamir told Variety India.

Filmmaker and choreographer Prabhudheva also condoled Rawat's death. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Pradeep Rawat sir. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," he posted on X.

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said Rawat impressed audiences across multiple languages with his performances. "The demise of the renowned actor Shri Pradeep Rawat is heartbreaking. I pray to God that his soul attains peace. Pradeep Rawat, who acted in Hindi as well as Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages, impressed audiences with his portrayal of the antagonist and various diverse roles," he wrote on X in Telugu. "In the films Sardar Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu, in which I acted, he played key roles. I extend my deepest condolences to the family members of Pradeep Rawat," Kalyan added.

Who was Pradeep Rawat?

Born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Rawat began his acting career in the 1980s and rose to prominence with his portrayal of Ashwatthama in B R Chopra's television epic Mahabharat. Over the next four decades, he established himself as one of Indian cinema's most dependable character actors and villains.

He played pivotal roles in Sarfarosh and the Oscar-nominated Lagaan, essayed the antagonist Ghajini Dharmatma in the Tamil film Ghajini before reprising the role in its Hindi remake. His screen credits also included The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Grand Masti, Singh Is Bliing and Chhaava. Rawat's last rites were performed on Wednesday in the presence of his family and friends from the film industry.

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