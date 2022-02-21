Prabhas treats Amitabh Bachchan with home-cooked food on sets of 'Project K'

Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, two of India's top performers, will star alongside Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's Project K. Big B spoke about his experience filming with Bahubali actor after their first shot together. Not only do they work together, but they also have a 'food relationship.' Amitabh Bachchan praised Prabhas and his charity on his Twitter account on Monday (February 21). The megastar describes Prabhas' comments for him were ‘beyond digestible’ and his home-cooked food as ‘beyond delicious’ in his tweet T4198.

"T 4198 - 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure .. you bring me home cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army .. the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious .. And your compliments beyond digestible," Big B tweeted

Prabhas on Friday shared that he has completed the first shot of Nag Ashwin's next project, tentatively titled 'Project K' with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 42-year-old actor shared an iconic picture of Big B sitting like a boss. "This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!" he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan too took to his official Twitter handle and praised Prabhas by writing, "... first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility.. to imbibe to learn .. !!"