Prabhas to cross all limits for Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga to show Baahubali star n*de? Major hint revealed in...

It seems like Sandeep Reddy Vanga will show the ultimate Prabhas in a never-before-seen avatar, which even includes the Baahubali star going n*de.

It seems like Prabhas will be in an unleashed mode in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming directorial, Spirit. Till now, we all have the image of Prabhas as a larger-than-life Baahubali image. But the Kabir Singh director is all set to shed Prabhas' image, along with his clothes. There are reports that in Sandeep's upcoming film, Prabhas will go n*de for a crucial scene. These reports are coming out from mere speculations, but from a major hint of the film's first asset.

The recent audio teaser, dropped on Prabhas' birthday, is more than just an announcement of the movie. Prabhas and Prakash Raj's dramatic voice-overs in the teaser indicate a confrontation between their characters. Prakash, who plays the jail superintendent, in his heavy voice orders that the inmate, played by Prabhas, should be stripped within the prison. "Saare kapde utaro and bhejo isko medical tests ke liye," This dialogue from Prakash is more than just a hint, and it seems like Prabhas will bare it all for Sandeep's Spirit.

Check out the audio teaser of Spirit

Earlier, as Great Andhra reported, sources confirmed that there is going to be a nude scene for Prabhas. However, it was also reported that the scene could either involve Prabhas, his body double, or a cleverly shot sequence with partial coverage or blurring for effect. This ain't the first time Sandeep will make his hero go all n*de. In his last film, Animal, Ranbir Kapoor did a nude walk, and it became one of the highlights of the film.

About Spirit

Spirit is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's fourth directorial after Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal. Apart from Prabhas, the movie also stars Triptii Dimri in the female lead, along with Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi in the key roles. Before Triptii, Deepika Padukone was the original choice for the role. But she was ousted from the movie, following a public fallout between Deepika and Sandeep. The movie's release date hasn't been announced yet, but it is expected to be released in 2026.