Prabhas shares his experience of working with Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD, calls her ‘biggest superstar'

Prabhas heaps praise on his Kalki 2898 AD co-star Deepika Padukone and shares his experience of working with her.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 07:38 AM IST

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will be seen together in a film for the very first time in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. The actor recently shared his experience of working with Deepika and called her ‘biggest superstar’ 

In an interview with Screen Rant, Prabhas heaped praise on his Kalki 2898 AD co-star Deepika Padukone and said, “She's the biggest superstar, the most beautiful lady, and she's already famous globally. I think she's doing Louis Vuitton, TAM AdEX, and the biggest international commercials. So, she's just vibrant when she comes into the set, and I always loved her. I wanted to work with her, this is the first time I'm working with her, so yeah.”

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin also talked about Deepika Padukone’s character in Kalki 2898 AD and said, “We still have to see Deepika's character fully, and then we will probably understand the reason why we cast her. Because it is an important character.” 

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan. The sci-fi had a grand launch at San Diego Comic-Con and fans loved the first glimpse of the movie. The film is currently in the production phase and is scheduled to release in 2024. 

Meanwhile, Prabhas was recently seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush which was surrounded by a lot of controversies even before its release. Other than Kalki 2898 AD, the actor will be seen in the movie Salaar helmed by Prashanth Neel. The movie is scheduled to release on September 28.

Deepika Padukone on the other hand also has Sidharth Ananad’s Fighter in the pipeline wherein she’ll be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Not only this, the actress also has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan which is slated to release in theatres on September 7.

