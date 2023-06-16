Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Prabhas' portrayal of Lord Rama in Adipurush leaves audience impressed, fans say 'box office king is back'

Prabhas portrays Lord Rama in Om Raut's cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, Adipurush. Here's how his fans have reacted to his performance in the film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

Prabhas' portrayal of Lord Rama in Adipurush leaves audience impressed, fans say 'box office king is back'
Prabhas as Lord Rama in Adipurush/File photo

Adipurush, Om Raut's cinematic adaptation of Ramayana starring Prabhas as Raghava aka Lord Rama, has been released in the theatres on June 16. Said to be the costliest film ever made in Bollywood with a budget of over Rs 500 crore, the mythological drama has opened to mixed responses from the audiences.

While some people are hailing the film as the 'pride of Indian cinema', others are calling it a 'mockery of Ramyana'. But, one thing common among the moviegoers has been positive responses to Prabhas' portrayal of Lord Rama. Fans are hailing it as 'the greatest comeback ever' after his last two films Saaho and Radhe Shyam received negative reviews from audiences and critics.

While one Twitter user wrote, "#AdipurushReview: It's a BLOCKBUSTER people. The movie hits all the right notes and the engaging dialogues along with top-notch BGM make it a Treat to watch. Prabhas, you are back to rule", another wrote, "Just finished watching #Adipurush. Honestly it's a very good movie !! VFX could be better. Prabhas looks majestic. Box office king is back. Congratulations #Prabhas sir".

"#Adipurush: Darling #Prabhas has delivered a good output, VFX could have been a little better, #Hanuman portions give literally goosebumps & #SaifAliKhan did a great job as Ravan in #Adipurush. As usual, #Prabhas acting is good & he is back with a bang", read another tweet.

Apart from Prabhas, Adipurush has Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The film has opened to a terrific response from audiences and is expected to collect over Rs 100 crore gross worldwide on its opening day.

READ | Adipurush release, review live updates: Prabhas fans burst crackers, fly saffron flags outside theatre

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1,70,461 Teachers posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.