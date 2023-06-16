Prabhas' portrayal of Lord Rama in Adipurush leaves audience impressed, fans say 'box office king is back'

Prabhas as Lord Rama in Adipurush/File photo

Adipurush, Om Raut's cinematic adaptation of Ramayana starring Prabhas as Raghava aka Lord Rama, has been released in the theatres on June 16. Said to be the costliest film ever made in Bollywood with a budget of over Rs 500 crore, the mythological drama has opened to mixed responses from the audiences.

While some people are hailing the film as the 'pride of Indian cinema', others are calling it a 'mockery of Ramyana'. But, one thing common among the moviegoers has been positive responses to Prabhas' portrayal of Lord Rama. Fans are hailing it as 'the greatest comeback ever' after his last two films Saaho and Radhe Shyam received negative reviews from audiences and critics.

While one Twitter user wrote, "#AdipurushReview: It's a BLOCKBUSTER people. The movie hits all the right notes and the engaging dialogues along with top-notch BGM make it a Treat to watch. Prabhas, you are back to rule", another wrote, "Just finished watching #Adipurush. Honestly it's a very good movie !! VFX could be better. Prabhas looks majestic. Box office king is back. Congratulations #Prabhas sir".

"#Adipurush: Darling #Prabhas has delivered a good output, VFX could have been a little better, #Hanuman portions give literally goosebumps & #SaifAliKhan did a great job as Ravan in #Adipurush. As usual, #Prabhas acting is good & he is back with a bang", read another tweet.

Apart from Prabhas, Adipurush has Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The film has opened to a terrific response from audiences and is expected to collect over Rs 100 crore gross worldwide on its opening day.



