After Arsahd Warsi said that Prabhas looked like a "joker" in Kalki 2898 AD, now the Telugu superstar fans are brutally trolling Bollywood actor after his recent film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary earned just Rs 17 lakh on its opening day.

Headlined by Arshad Warsi, the drama Bandaa Singh Chaudhary was released in the theatres on October 25. Also starring Meher Vij, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Sachin Negi, and Alisha Chopra in pivotal roles, the film received mixed to negative reviews from the audiences and critics. The film, directed by Abhishek Saxena and produced by Arbaaz Khan, just collected Rs 17 lakh on its opening day, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Now, Prabhas fans are brutally trolling Arshad Warsi as the Bollywood actor had said that the Telugu actor looked like a "joker" in Kalki 2898 AD. When a tweet put out the opening day collections of Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, the netizens called Warsi "real joker" in the comments section. One Prabhas fan wrote, "Prabhas shoe cost >>> Arshad Warsi Day 1 collection", while another added, "That is Prabhas first day first show's parking collection."

That Is Prabhas First Day First Show's Parking Collection — Venkat Prabhas (@Venkat79890) October 26, 2024

Prabhas shoe cost arshad wasi Day1 collection — Prabhas Devotee (@Sainath59279861) October 27, 2024

what is this Joker collection October 26, 2024

Talking about Prabhas' performance in Kalki 2898 AD, Arshad had said on Unfiltered by Samdish, "I am really sad. Prabhas was like a joker. I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa? Mujhe nahin samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things? I never understand)."

Addressing the backlash that he received from Prabhas fans after his 'joker' remark, Arshad told India Today, "Honestly, it's okay. Everyone has their point of view. Also, it's a democratic country, and everyone is allowed to speak in it. If you are a positive person, anything negative does bother you. However, we have been at a place where stones are thrown, so it doesn't bother me anymore."

READ | India's most expensive film had 3 superstars, 2 crew members died, producer was arrested, still became highest-grosser

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.