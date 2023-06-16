Search icon
Prabhas fans thrash man for criticising Adipurush, actor's performance in Om Raut film

A member of the audience who didn't like Adipurush had to face the wrath of Prabhas' die-hard fans. Watch the viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

Prabhas fans thrash man for criticising Adipurush, actor's performance in Om Raut film
A poster of Adipurush

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush has opened with mixed to negative responses from critics and audience. The cartoonish VFX and the lack of character development have irked a few members of the audience. However, if you are from the South, then you should be careful while expressing your opinions about the film openly. 

A video about Adipurush's public review is going viral as one of the moviegoers got trashed by Prabhas' die-hard fans for expressing his opinion about the film bluntly. In the video, the audience member criticised the movie and performance of Prabhas. A man standing nearby started arguing with him. Soon another person joined the heated debate, and the verbal fight turned took an ugly fight. Prabhas' fans were thrashing the viewer, and the whole incident was recorded on camera. 

Check out the video

As soon as the video was uploaded on Twitter, many netizens expressed their view about the aggressive and unacceptable behaviour by fans. An internet user wrote, "This should be reported to police and actions should be taken asap against such people." Another internet user wrote, "Just share your thoughts on social media its very safe." A netizen wrote, "I thought Telugus were bit progressive community." Another netizen wrote, "Everyone has there opinion as a fans we should avoid negativity and spread positivity."  One of the netizens wrote, "Disaster VFX and Disaster movie." 

Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, and it also stars Sunny Singh as Sesh (Laxmana), Devdutta Nage as Bajrang, and Krishna Kotian as Dashratha. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, Adipurush has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages under their banners T-Series and Retrophiles. The film also stars Devdatta Nage as Hanuman and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, among others.

