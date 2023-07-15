Headlines

Bollywood

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer Project K to be titled KaalChakra? Here’s what we know

According to reports, the title of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan-starrer will be KaalChakra.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

There has been a lot of anticipation about the title of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan’s Project K. The makers have promised the biggest cinematic experience of all time to the audience.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the title of the much-awaited mega-budgeted, star-studded movie, Project K’s title is KaalChakra. An insider told the entertainment portal, “KaalChakra essentially means the wheel of time and is seen as a symbol of creation and destruction. In simple terms, it means the passage of time and is functioning with the help of Lord Krishna.” 

He further added that Kurukshetra is another title that is making rounds in the industry and said, “All the information around the film circles itself to its origin from the Mahabharata. And having relevance to the epic tale, KaalChakra is definitely among the titles that the team of the film has in their mind. All the cards around this epic have been kept close to the chest and the final title could be known only once it’s announced on July 20. It could be KaalChakra or something that just comes out of nowhere to surprise everyone. The film has its roots based in Mahabharata, however, in futuristic space in the world of superheroes.” 

Nag Ashwin's Project K is the first Indian movie to have a grand launch at Comic-Con Film Festival on July 20. Talking about the same, the producers said, "This exclusive event will transport guests into India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and ‘Spice Punk’ aesthetic inspired by the film."

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The movie is gearing up for a summer 2024 release. Recently, Prabhas shared another intriguing poster from the movie and announced that the movie’s first glimpse of the movie will be out on July 21. 

Read Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan to launch Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic film at San Diego Comic-Con

