Prabhas cheers for his 'Sweety' Anushka Shetty after Ghaati trailer release, calls it 'intriguing'

Written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Ghaati features Anushka Shetty in the lead role alongside Vikram Prabhu. The film is produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under the banner of First Frame Entertainments.
Anushka Shetty's much-awaited film, Ghaati, is all set to hit theatres on Friday, September 5. Ahead of the film's opening, the makers have dropped a release glimpse, showing Anushka Shetty in a fierce avatar. The video also got a shout-out from the actor's Baahubali co-star.
Does Prabhas have a nickname for Anushka Shetty?
Prabhas took to his Instagram story and heaped praise on the trailer and Anushka's performance. "#Ghaati Release Trailer looks intense and intriguing...Can't wait to see you in this powerful role, Sweety. Best wishes to the entire team!!!" Prabhas wrote.
About Anushka Shetty's Ghaati
Written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Ghaati features Anushka Shetty in the lead role alongside Vikram Prabhu. The film is produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under the banner of First Frame Entertainments. The official trailer for Ghaati was unveiled last month, setting the tone for a gritty saga amid the mountains. It opens to show the journey of two cannabis couriers who appear to rise above a powerful drug mafia.
Anushka Shetty, as the female protagonist, takes charge as she stands against the oppressors, delivering some intense action sequences. The trailer smoothly blends the actor's combat skills with a romantic charm alongside Vikram Prabhu.
It is worth mentioning that the film was long delayed due to pending post-production work.
Prabhas upcoming projects
On the other hand, Prabhas, who was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, has back-to-back projects in the pipeline, including The Raja Saab and a historical fiction with Hanu Raghavapudi. He also had a cameo appearance in Kannappa.
