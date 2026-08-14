Prabhas brings THIS major change on Instagram after seven years; fans admit 'this wasn't on my 2026 bingo card'

Prabhas has brought a major change in his social media after seven years, leaving netizens and fans puzzled. Read on to know what is the change he brought.

After seven years of keeping his iconic Baahubali display picture across social media, Prabhas has finally made a change, and fans believe it signals the beginning of a brand-new chapter. The undisputed pan-India superstar has updated his display picture with a striking new look from Fauzi, creating an instant wave of excitement online. The timing has only added to the buzz, with the change arriving during Independence Month, perfectly aligning with the patriotic backdrop of the much-awaited film. For many fans, this isn't just a profile picture update but a symbolic moment that marks the transition from one landmark era to another.

Netizens react to Prabhas changing his DP, hints at something big

The internet was quick to react, with social media platforms flooding with excitement over Prabhas' intense new avatar and what it could mean for Fauzi. One fan said, "Guys... did Prabhas really change his Instagram pfp after 7 years? #Fauzi era is finally here." Another said, "Just noticed Prabhas changed his DP after 7 years!!! The #Fauzi hype is getting REAL." A fan exclaimed, "Omg Prabhas actually changed his DP!!! After 7 yearssss!!!" Another wrote, "PRABHAS CHANGED HIS INSTA DP AFTER 7 YEARS!!! This wasn't on my 2026 bingo card." One fan said, "Wait... Prabhas changing his profile pic after all these years can only mean one thing... #Fauzi is going to be HUGEE."

— Rajat naik (@sharma_raj27921) August 14, 2026

#Prabhas changes m his profile pic to Fauzi posted omggggg 7-8 saal baadd — Nani ripu (@NaniRipu) August 14, 2026

Prabossss changed his DP finally to fauzii wo b 6 to 7 years baad omgggg — habir (@habir326942) August 14, 2026

Another reacted, "No wayyyy Prabhas finally updated his Instagram display picture!!! #Fauzi" A fan wrote in Hindi, "7 saal baad Prabhas ne DP change ki hai... #Fauzi is definitely something special." Another said, "Prabhas updated his display pic with #Fauzi image... absolute fire." One excited fan wrote, "Can't believe we're actually seeing #Prabhas changing his DP after 7 years!!! #Fauzi era officially begins." Another said, "Literally only #Prabhas can break the internet with one pfp change." One fan added, "#Prabhas changes his profile pic to Fauzi posted omggggg 7-8 saal baad," while another exclaimed, "Prabossss changed his DP finally to fauzii wo b 6 to 7 years baad omg."

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Here are some reactions

The conversation has continued to gain momentum across platforms. Many believe the update reflects the scale and ambition of the upcoming film. As discussions continue to spread across entertainment pages and fan communities, the display picture change has become much more than a simple social media update. It has reignited excitement around Prabhas, strengthened anticipation for Fauzi, and given fans a memorable moment that signals the arrival of what they hope will be another defining chapter in the superstar's career. On the work front, Prabhas' Fauzi is scheduled for December 2026, followed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, scheduled for 2027.

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