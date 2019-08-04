Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's sizzling chemistry in 'Saaho' song 'Enni Soni' is winning hearts!

It's been just a day since Saaho’s latest song ‘Enni Soni’ starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor released and the track has already taken the internet by storm! The song has crossed 15 million views on Youtube and the netizens are showering love over Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Both the actors look absolutely stunning against the gorgeous backdrop and locations amidst which the song has been shot.

The fresh pairing of both the stars has been given a thumbs up by the fans. Their chemistry is sizzling and is striking all the right chords with the masses. The song is a visual treat as it has been shot at the beautiful location of the Stubaier Glacier - Top of Tyrol, in Finstertal Stausee Kühtai – Innsbruck and its Holiday Villages, Germany.

Shraddha looks dreamy in all her looks as she dons a palette of quirky colours against white snow capped mountains in the background. The long trails of Shraddha’s yellow and orange gowns dreamily flow into the winds making the fans bat their eyelids throughout the song.

As Prabhas has been mentioning in his interviews about romancing Shraddha Kapoor, that that fans should expect a smouldering chemistry between the two and with this song, it is out in the open. The fans have been dropping comments about how much they love the song.

Prabhas’ killer looks and Shraddha Kapoor's elegant avatar compliments the song and takes it to another level. The chemistry between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is soothing to the eyes and is making the viewers swoon to its hook tune.

'Saaho' is a high octane action thriller which is directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.