Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025

New US Visa Policy: Know what ‘Anti-American’ screening means for Indian applicants

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to reunite on screen after 8 years? Beloved Baahubali pair will come together for...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Security Update: Gets Z-category CRPF cover after attack

Dhanashree Verma slams ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal for calling their marriage 'fake': 'Just because I am not speaking...'

Top Sites for Buying Instagram Followers That Really Work in 2025

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: 3 Signs LILPEPE Is This Cycle’s Top Meme Coin

Why Choose Thyrocare Aarogyam A? Key Tests, Benefits and How It Helps in Preventive

Shivalik Group Unveiled India’s Premium Furniture Factory in Sanand, Gujarat on Independence Day

BOLLYWOOD

Reports state that the beloved onscreen pair, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, are all set to come together for a special conversation to mark 10 years of Baahubali: The Beginning. Celebrating the epic saga turning 10, the makers have decided to re-release both parts of the film on October 31.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 12:09 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

In July this year, SS Rajamouli's epic saga Baahubali: The Beginning celebrated 10 years of release. To celebrate, the team, including leads Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, director SS Rajamouli, and composer MM Keeravani, got together for an evening filled with nostalgia. However, the lead actress of the film, Anushka Shetty, was missing from the group photos, making fans wonder why she skipped the occasion. But now, as per a new report, Anushka Shetty and Prabhas are all set to reunite on screen again after 8 years. 

Baahubali stars Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to reunite after 8 years? 

Reports state that the beloved onscreen pair, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, are all set to come together for a special conversation to mark 10 years of Baahubali: The Beginning. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the interview will feature both Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, where they will be recalling all their memories and experiences from working in one of the biggest pan-India films ever made. 

An official confirmation on the format of the reunion has not yet been made. 

When is SS Rajamouli's Baahubali re-releasing in theatres? 

Celebrating the epic saga turning 10, the makers have decided to re-release both parts of the drama in theatres on October 31. Announcing the massive re-release, the RRR maker wrote, "Baahubali…The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It’s been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with #BaahubaliTheEpic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025."

The majestic world of Mahishmati and its unforgettable characters played by Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar created a special place in everyone's heart.

