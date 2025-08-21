Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to reunite on screen after 8 years? Beloved Baahubali pair will come together for...

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu finds her Ahem, gets married to Varunn Jain, shares photo with emotional note: 'We were two friends, now..'
BOLLYWOOD
Reports state that the beloved onscreen pair, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, are all set to come together for a special conversation to mark 10 years of Baahubali: The Beginning. Celebrating the epic saga turning 10, the makers have decided to re-release both parts of the film on October 31.
In July this year, SS Rajamouli's epic saga Baahubali: The Beginning celebrated 10 years of release. To celebrate, the team, including leads Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, director SS Rajamouli, and composer MM Keeravani, got together for an evening filled with nostalgia. However, the lead actress of the film, Anushka Shetty, was missing from the group photos, making fans wonder why she skipped the occasion. But now, as per a new report, Anushka Shetty and Prabhas are all set to reunite on screen again after 8 years.
Baahubali stars Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to reunite after 8 years?
Reports state that the beloved onscreen pair, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, are all set to come together for a special conversation to mark 10 years of Baahubali: The Beginning. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the interview will feature both Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, where they will be recalling all their memories and experiences from working in one of the biggest pan-India films ever made.
An official confirmation on the format of the reunion has not yet been made.
When is SS Rajamouli's Baahubali re-releasing in theatres?
Celebrating the epic saga turning 10, the makers have decided to re-release both parts of the drama in theatres on October 31. Announcing the massive re-release, the RRR maker wrote, "Baahubali…The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It’s been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with #BaahubaliTheEpic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025."
The majestic world of Mahishmati and its unforgettable characters played by Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar created a special place in everyone's heart.
