Prabhas’ Adipurush team takes big decision ahead of film’s release and it has a Lord Hanuman connection, details inside

Prabhas’ Adipurush team takes big decision ahead of film’s release and it has a Lord Hanuman connection

Prabhas' upcoming magnum opus Adipurush is without doubt one of the most awaited films of 2023. Adipurush is set to hit the screens on June 16 and the makers of Prabhas-starrer are now engaged in the final leg of promotions of the film.

Just days ahead of the release of Adipurush, the makers of the film have made an important announcement regarding the release. According to Adipurush’s team, one seat in every theatre will be dedicated to Lord Hanuman during the screening of the film and this seat will remain unsold.

"Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas' Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurusha built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman,” read a statement by Adipurush team.

Adipurush is a big-budget film based on the Indian epic, Ramayana. Written and directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are playing the roles of Lakshman and Lord Hanuman in the film.

Adipurush is made on a huge budget of Rs 500 crore and the film had grabbed headlines ever since the release of its first teaser.