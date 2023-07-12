'Power of attraction': Gulshan Devaiah recalls college girl who convinced 15 friends to watch Hunterrr is now his...

Gulshan Devaiah revealed that his manager convinced her friends to watch his film Hunterrr in 2015 when she was in college.

On Wednesday, Dahaad star Gulshan Devaiah took to Twitter and narrated a story of a 20-year-old college girl who insisted her friends to watch his film Hunterrr in 2015. Sharing the story, the actor revealed that girl is no other than his now manager Richa Bhoyar.

Sharing the photo with his manager, he wrote, “Hello, The young lady in the picture is Richa Bhoyar. In 2015, she was 20 something years old, in college, perusing her studies. She saw the poster of Hunterrr one day & told her friends that they should go watch it in the theatre because it looks like a fun movie. She & her friends had never heard of me before that day, yet she convinced around 15 of her friends to buy tickets to watch my film. They all apparently really enjoyed the film.”

He further mentioned that Richa is his cheerleader and a good friend. He wrote, “Cut to …present day, Richa, now part of Bling Entertainment, is my manager. She has been my manager, cheerleader, confidant & friend for about 2 years now. She just told me the story about Hunterrr & it put a big smile on my face & lots of warmth in heart.”

“She had no idea that she’d be a talent manager one day & I had no idea until she told me this story earlier today. The “power of attraction” she says.. I am so happy that this is how things worked out for me. Thank you Richa & many cheers to you. Cinema Zindabad!! See y’all at the movies,” he concluded.

Known for his impactful performances in films like Shaitan, A Death In The Gunj, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and Badhaai Do among others, Gulshan Devaiah once again impressed audiences with his brilliant portrayal of a cop named Devi Lal Singh in the recent crime drama series Dahaad.

As Gulshan played senior to Sonakshi Sinha'a Anjali Bhaati in the series and shares most scenes with her, we at DNA, in an exclusive conversation, asked him how was his experience working with the Lootera actress. Gulshan said, "I got along really well with her. She is a really fun person, we spent a lot of time outside the sets also, hanging out, chatting, playing sports, and just chilling. So, we could really use that in our on-screen chemistry also. I think it's important to feel comfortable with who you are and I wanted her to feel comfortable with me also so that we can have an enjoyable professional relationship."