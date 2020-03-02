'Potterhead' Parineeti Chopra casts a spell in fun Boomerang video

Several celebrities are Potterheads and have self-proclaimed it. Many times we see actors visiting the sets of Harry Potter and also The Wizarding World of Harry Potter situated in Orlando, Universal Studios Hollywood and also in Osaka, Japan. One of the huge Harry Potter fans is Parineeti Chopra and she spoke about the same via her latest Instagram post. The actor is currently in the US and having a fun time in Los Angeles, California.

On Sunday, Parineeti visited Universal Studios Hollywood where she hung around at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The actor even wore a robe of Harry Potter and posed with a wand. She took to her Instagram page and shared a Boomerang video trying her hand at casting a spell.

The actor captioned her post stating, "Anyone who knows me knows I am a Harry Potter fan (obsessed would not be an exaggeration). So I went to Universal, wore his robes and bought a wand. Like a good Muggle."

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti had two releases in 2019 namely Kesari and Jabariya Jodi. She will next be seen in the thriller film The Girl on the Train directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film is the Hindi remake of 2016 Hollywood flick of the same name. Both are based on a novel of the same name written by Paula Hawkins.

Parineeti is also prepping and shooting for Saina which is the biopic based on the life and times of badminton star Saina Nehwal.