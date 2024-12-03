After the super-success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor has now moved to a new luxurious home in Juhu and has paid a whole year's rent in advance.

With the success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor becomes the biggest star of Bollywood in 2024. Post the blockbuster success of her last film, Shraddha has taken a leap and rented a luxurious apartment in Juhu. As per the media reports, Shraddha Kapoor has taken the new home, spanning approximately 3,929 sq ft, apartment for Rs 6 lakh per month. The house is located on the third floor of a high-end residential tower.

Reportedly, the actress has signed a 12-month lease for the property and has already paid the full rent for the entire tenure. Property documents accessed through Zapkey reveal that Shraddha paid an advance rent of Rs 72 lakh for the year. She also incurred a stamp duty cost of Rs 36,000 and a registration fee of Rs 1,000 for the transaction. The deal was reportedly registered on October 16. Not only the lavish apartment, Shraddha also got access to four car parking slots in the tower.

Shraddha also has a love for cars. She owns a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, which comes with a price tag exceeding Rs 4 crore. The four parking slots in her new apartment go perfectly with her taste for high-end automobiles.

Interestingly, there were reports suggesting that Shraddha was considering renting Hrithik Roshan’s apartment in Juhu. This move would have made her a neighbour to Akshay Kumar, who lives with his family in the same residential building in a sprawling two-storey house. Shraddha’s family also calls Juhu home, with her parents, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, residing in the same locality.

On the work front, Stree 2 has become a critical and commercial blockbuster. As Sacnilk reported, Stree 2 earned Rs 857.15 worldwide. Despite clashing with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa, Stree 2 outshined both releases in the Independence Day weekend.

