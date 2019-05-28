Post Narendra Modi follower's threat to rape his daughter, Anurag Kashyap files FIR with Prime Minister's help

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has filed an FIR against a post from Narendra Modi's follower who threatened to rape his daughter. He registered the FIR in Amboli police station in Mumbai, under sections 504, 509 of Indian Penal code and 67 of Information Technology Act.

Interestingly Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped Anurag Kashyap in filing the FIR. Congratulating him and thanking the Mumbai Police for their help, Anurag Kashyap tweteed, "I want to thank @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 @Brijeshbsingh for helping me with filing the FIR . Thank you so much for the amazing support and starting the process .Thank you @Dev_Fadnavis and thank you @narendramodi Sir. As a father I am more secure now ."

Read his tweet here:

Anyways I want to thank @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 @Brijeshbsingh for helping me with filing the FIR . Thank you so much for the amazing support and starting the process .Thank you @Dev_Fadnavis and thank you @narendramodi Sir. As a father I am more secure now . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 26, 2019

The chaos began after the Narendra Modi follower used crass language in a comment towards Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah, and threatened to rape her if Anurag did not keep shut against Modi. Taking a screenshot of the comment, Anurag Kashyap tweeted to Narendra Modi, who instead helped the concerned father file an FIR with his nearest police station.

Anurag Kashyap is constantly in news for his bold content in movies and on web shows. The filmmaker is currently making headlines for Bhumi Pednekar-Taapsee Pannu starrer Saand Ki Aankh. He is also famously known to produced Sacred Games.