Microsoft founder Bill Gates said a 'lot of unrest in world', could lead to…

'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide

Karnataka: 52 arrested in Nagamangala after riot erupts over Ganesh procession stone-pelting incident

Meet man, who lost eyesight at 8, got record-breaking job offer after graduation, not from IIT, NIT, salary is Rs...

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae referring to his viral 'struggle' comment: 'It's funny...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Post-mortem report of Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta reveals real cause of death: 'He died due to...'

Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta post-mortem report revealed the real cause of death.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 11:06 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Post-mortem report of Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta reveals real cause of death: 'He died due to...'
Malaika Arora with her father
Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's father died by suicide on Wednesday (September 11). The actresses' industry friends were seen consoling them. Now, the post-mortem report has revealed the real casue of Malaika's father's death. 

According to News18 report the post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday night at around 8 pm. An insider told the news portal that the report has cited ‘multiple injuries’ as Mehta’s cause of death. More details are awaited.

After her father's death, Malaika Arora also issued an official statement on Instagram and sought for privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect.” the statement read.

After hearing the news of Malaika Arora's father's demise, Arbaaz Khan was the first one to reach the actress' parents' home in Mumbai. Arjun Kapoor was also seen rushing to the actress' house to console her and be with her. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also comforted their besties Malaika and Amrita as they exited their parents' building. 

While the police called Anil Mehta's death a suicide, a source told PTI, "He (Mehta) has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such." The source said the last rites will be performed at a crematorium in Santacruz on September 12. According to reports, Malaika's mother stated that Anil Mehta called Malaika and Amrita a day before his death and told them he is 'sick and tired'. Amrita was also spotted at her parent's house a day before her father's death

