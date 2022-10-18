Post Laal Singh Chadda's debacle, 'all isn't well' between Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan? Director reacts

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 06:59 PM IST
After Aamir Khan's last film Laal Singh Chaddha tanked at the box office, there were a few reports that Khan is disappointed with the director Advait Chandan, and that ‘all is not well’ between them. However, Advait has come up with a clarification on the same and normalized the unnecessary talks about the floating rumours.
Advait Chandan and Aamir Khan have paved a long path together in the film industry. While the rumour of their friendship getting affected has startled the masses, the director has come up with a statement while putting a stop to all the false rumours. While sharing a clarification statement on the same, the Laal Singh Chaddha director shared a picture capturing fun moments of their friendship while adding a note on his social media, and wrote, "Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem. #HumSaathSaathHain #Bandhan #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha”
Here's the post
Before LSC, Advait and Khan worked together in Secret Superstar, and the film was an all-time blockbuster worldwide. Although Khan's comeback film flopped at the box office, it got a second lease on life due to the OTT release. Weeks after its theatrical release, the journey of Laal Singh gained appreciation after the film was made available on Netflix. Following viewing on the OTT platform, fans hailed the movie and Shah Rukh Khan's amusing cameo on social media.
As per Hindustan Times, Laal Singh Chaddha has been streamed on Netflix for 6.63 million hours as of last Thursday, according to information obtained from the service. The movie is well-liked not just in India but also in many other foreign countries. In 13 nations throughout the world, including Mauritius, Bangladesh, Singapore, Oman, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Malaysia, and the UAE, it has ranked among the top 10 movies.