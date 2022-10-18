Post Laal Singh Chadda's debacle, 'all isn't well' between Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan? Director reacts

Aamir Khan- Advait Chandan

After Aamir Khan's last film Laal Singh Chaddha tanked at the box office, there were a few reports that Khan is disappointed with the director Advait Chandan, and that ‘all is not well’ between them. However, Advait has come up with a clarification on the same and normalized the unnecessary talks about the floating rumours.

Advait Chandan and Aamir Khan have paved a long path together in the film industry. While the rumour of their friendship getting affected has startled the masses, the director has come up with a statement while putting a stop to all the false rumours. While sharing a clarification statement on the same, the Laal Singh Chaddha director shared a picture capturing fun moments of their friendship while adding a note on his social media, and wrote, "Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem. #HumSaathSaathHain #Bandhan #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha”

Here's the post