Post Cirkus failure, Rohit Shetty shares 'raw and intense' car stunt from Indian Police Force, says 'phaad denge'

The year 2022 ended with disappointment for Rohit Shetty, as his latest directorial, Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus tanked at the box office. Touted as another promising laugh-riot by the director of the Golmaal series, Cirkus failed to live up to fulfil the huge expectations of the audience. Thus, the movie was released with negative responses from the audiences and critics.
Rohit has moved on, and he's concentrating on his web debut Indian Police Force. Rohit shared a glimpse of an intense chase sequence, in which a car flips upside down. Rohit boasts about filming action at his best by stating that he shot this sequence with practical effects. Shetty dropped the video with the caption, "BACK TO OUR OLD BUSINESS! Ab aane waale 2 saal Phaad denge. That’s how you flip a running car. NO VISUAL EFFECTS! EVERYTHING RAW AND REAL!"
Here's the post
Indian Police Force stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. Sidharth also shared the reel on his Instagram stories, and wrote, "@itsrohitshetty n team killing it as usual."
Indian Police Force will mark the OTT directorial debut of Rohit. Last month, Rohit Shetty was injured during the filming of his web series Indian Police Force in Hyderabad on Saturday, January 7. The filmmaker sustained an injury on his hand during the shoot at Ramoji Film City on the city outskirts. He was admitted to Kamineni Hospital where doctors performed minor surgery. He was later discharged from the hospital.
According to sources, Rohit sustained an injury while shooting a car chase sequence and the production team immediately brought him to the hospital. The shoot for the ambitious cop web show is currently underway at Ramoji Film City. A huge set is said to have been erected for the key schedule. The shoot involved car chase sequences and other high-octane action and stunt scenes. Apart from Indian Police Force, Rohit will also direct Ajay Devgn in Singham Again.
Indian Police Force will mark the OTT directorial debut of Rohit. Last month, Rohit Shetty was injured during the filming of his web series Indian Police Force in Hyderabad on Saturday, January 7. The filmmaker sustained an injury on his hand during the shoot at Ramoji Film City on the city outskirts. He was admitted to Kamineni Hospital where doctors performed minor surgery. He was later discharged from the hospital.
According to sources, Rohit sustained an injury while shooting a car chase sequence and the production team immediately brought him to the hospital. The shoot for the ambitious cop web show is currently underway at Ramoji Film City. A huge set is said to have been erected for the key schedule. The shoot involved car chase sequences and other high-octane action and stunt scenes. Apart from Indian Police Force, Rohit will also direct Ajay Devgn in Singham Again.