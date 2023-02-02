Post Cirkus failure, Rohit Shetty shares 'raw and intense' car stunt from Indian Police Force, says 'phaad denge'

Rohit Shetty

The year 2022 ended with disappointment for Rohit Shetty, as his latest directorial, Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus tanked at the box office. Touted as another promising laugh-riot by the director of the Golmaal series, Cirkus failed to live up to fulfil the huge expectations of the audience. Thus, the movie was released with negative responses from the audiences and critics.

Rohit has moved on, and he's concentrating on his web debut Indian Police Force. Rohit shared a glimpse of an intense chase sequence, in which a car flips upside down. Rohit boasts about filming action at his best by stating that he shot this sequence with practical effects. Shetty dropped the video with the caption, "BACK TO OUR OLD BUSINESS! Ab aane waale 2 saal Phaad denge. That’s how you flip a running car. NO VISUAL EFFECTS! EVERYTHING RAW AND REAL!"

Indian Police Force stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. Sidharth also shared the reel on his Instagram stories, and wrote, "@itsrohitshetty n team killing it as usual."