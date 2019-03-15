Post break up with Alia Bhatt, has Sidharth Malhotra found love again in 'Marjaavaan' co-star Tara Sutaria?

Tara Sutaria will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2

It's been over a year since Sidharth Malhotra broke up with Alia Bhatt. While Alia has moved on with beau Ranbir Kapoor, looks like Sidharth too has foud love once again. Grapevine has it that Sidharth is dating his Marjaavaan co-star Tara Sutaria. A report on an entertainment portal suggests that Sidharth Malhotra was spotted on a movie date with Tara Sutaria on Tuesday.

Wondering which movie did they watch? Well, a report on SpotboyE suggests that Sid and Tara went to watch Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla, at Worli's Atria Mall. In case you're thinking that their mentor Karan Johar played the match-maker, you're wrong. Reportedly, it's their talent management company that played a significant role in playing cupid between the two. Apparently, Sidharth and Tara first met for a script reading session for Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan, which they're doing together.

Sidharth recently wrapped up the shoot of Marjaavan and had shared a picture with thei entire unit to annouunce the film's wrap on his social media pages. He took to his Twitter account and wrote: "Finished all my scenes for #Marjaavaan what an amazing experience with this fun warm team!Thanks @zmilap A big thank u to the entire crew for all their hard work! Big hug n love to all my co-stars, my partner in crime @Riteishd @tarasutaria__ @Rakulpreet P.S-song shoot soon"

For those who're uninitiated, post break up with Alia, Sidharth had maintained that he's single for quite a long time. He was rumoured to be dating his A Gentleman co-star Jacqueline Fernandez, especially during the promotions of the film. In fact, some reports even went on to suggest that Sidharth's closeness to Jacqueline may be the reason behind his break up with Alia. Reportedly, Jacqueline and Alia too had a fallout back then. After sometime, Alia found love in Ranbir Kapoor while Sid got busy in the shooting of his upcoming films. Now, a new romance seems to be brewing in Sid's life too.

Tara Sutaria, who's all set to make her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, recently admitted on Koffee With Karan 6, "I have a crush on an ex-student, not on a current student...” hinting at Sidharth. Not just that, Tiger Shroff too had hinted at a brewing romance between them when he was asked about the one thing he would like to steal from Sidharth. Tiger had intently turned towards Tara, smiled and looked at her. Tara was seen blushing and asking him why was her looking at her. Well, those hints were enough for the gossip mills to put two and two together.