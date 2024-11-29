The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided the premises of businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to the alleged distribution of pornographic content.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided the premises of businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to the alleged distribution of pornographic content, official sources said. Around 15 locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh are being searched, the sources said.

They said the probe pertains to the role of suspects in alleged distribution of pornographic content through mobile applications and other modes.