Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Singer Jubin Nautiyal seriously injured, doctors order not to use right hand

Last week, Jubin Nautiyal celebrated the launch of his latest single with Yohani Tu Saamne Aaye.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

Singer Jubin Nautiyal seriously injured, doctors order not to use right hand
Jubin Nautiyal

Popular Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal met with an accident in the early hours of Thursday morning. As per his publicist, Jubin was recently rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. The singer has suffered a broken elbow, cracked ribs and a minor head injury after falling from a building staircase. Jubin has been in the news for his recent trending songs Tu Saamne Aaye, Manike, Bana Sharabi, and others. As per the latest information, Jubin underwent an operation on his right arm on Thursday night. The doctors have advised him not to use his right arm. 

On Friday morning, Jubin was spotted at the airport, as he was leaving for his hometown, Uttrakhand for further treatment and advised rest. Nautiyal was spotted with arm sling support on his right arm. Last week, Jubin celebrated the launch of his latest single with Yohani, Tu Saamne Aaye at Karjat. 

Singer Jubin established himself as one of the top singers in the Indian music scene with global hits like Raataan Lambiyaan, Lut Gaye, Humnava Mere, and Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum, Tum Hi Aana, Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Tabu look adorable at Drishyam 2 trailer launch, Katrina Kaif gives fashion goals
Celebrity-approved saree trends: 5 quirky ways to wear a saree inspired by THESE Bollywood divas
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: A look at Big B's exotic car collection on his 80th birthday
Child spending too much time on the phone? Know 5 tips to reduce your kids' screen time
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 531 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.