Singer Jubin Nautiyal seriously injured, doctors order not to use right hand

Jubin Nautiyal

Popular Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal met with an accident in the early hours of Thursday morning. As per his publicist, Jubin was recently rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. The singer has suffered a broken elbow, cracked ribs and a minor head injury after falling from a building staircase. Jubin has been in the news for his recent trending songs Tu Saamne Aaye, Manike, Bana Sharabi, and others. As per the latest information, Jubin underwent an operation on his right arm on Thursday night. The doctors have advised him not to use his right arm.

On Friday morning, Jubin was spotted at the airport, as he was leaving for his hometown, Uttrakhand for further treatment and advised rest. Nautiyal was spotted with arm sling support on his right arm. Last week, Jubin celebrated the launch of his latest single with Yohani, Tu Saamne Aaye at Karjat.

Singer Jubin established himself as one of the top singers in the Indian music scene with global hits like Raataan Lambiyaan, Lut Gaye, Humnava Mere, and Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum, Tum Hi Aana, Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra.