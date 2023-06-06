Poorna Jagannathan opens up on not doing Hindi films after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, says 'Bollywood said goodbye to me'

Poorna Jagannathan opens up on not doing Hindi films after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Poorna Jagannathan is popularly known for her role as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar in the American series Never Have I Ever. The actress also featured in the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani helmed by Ayan Mukerji and now the actress opened up about not doing Hindi films after YJHD.

In an interview with News18, Poorna Jagannathan opened up on not featuring in Hindi films after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and said, “Yeah, I know. It’s been 10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. I mean, literally, Bollywood hasn’t come calling. It said goodbye to me, and then the phone hasn’t been [ringing].”

The actress also recalled a fun anecdote from the movie and said, “Yes, we were on a boat. We were filming on a boat. It’s in France. There’s limited time on the boat. Like they’re not sure you need three more hours. We’ll give him like, it’s limited time. The script is not written. They are writing the script on the boat. It’s like in Hindi and I need time with Hindi. My mother tongue is Tamil, not even Hindi. They’re just like [trying to write]. It was so funny.”

The actress further added, “I was with Ranbir (Kapoor) that day. It was so funny and so scary. And, you know, Ayan is just writing, as we go along, it was so typically Bollywood and then I remember meeting Ayan at the beginning. He’s like, listen, ‘I haven’t written the end’. Like he has gotten the money. He’s got financing. The locations are closed. We’re filming. He’s like, ‘I haven’t written the end. I was like, how is this working? Or just come together and then it turned out to be the highest-grossing movie in history. That’s incredible.”

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin among others in key roles. The movie was released on May 31, 2013, the movie collected Rs 318 crore worldwide at the box office.

