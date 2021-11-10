Headlines

Poonam Pandey swings to Yohani Diloka De Silva's rendition of 'Manike Mage Hithe', video goes VIRAL

Before Poonam Pandey, Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit and most recently Jacqueline Fernandez have shared videos grooving to 'Manike Mage Hithe'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2021, 11:42 AM IST

The craze around Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva's rendition of the hit track 'Manike Mage Hithe' doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon. Recently, B-town diva Jacqueline Fernandez was seen matching steps with the singer on the hit number. Several other Bollywood celebrities and social media influencers have hopped onto the trend and made Instagram reels on the song. 

And now, a video clip of actress-model Poonam Pandey has surfaced on the internet in which she is seen swinging to the viral song. In the video clip shared on Instagram on Poonam's account in September, the model is seen donning a black sweatshirt as she swings and lip-syncs to 'Manike Mage Hithe'. Poonam seems to be thoroughly enjoying the beats of the track as she moves her head and nods to match the beats of the peppy song.

Poonam seems to be in a goofy mood as she shoots the video clip. 

Earlier, Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra and most recently Jacqueline Fernandez have shared videos grooving and singing 'Manike Mage Hithe'. Jacqueline was seen matching steps with Yohani herself. 

As for the viral song, Yohani's 'Manike Mage Hithe' is all set to feature in director Indra Kumar’s 'Thank God'. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. Yohani will be singing a Hindi version of 'Manike Mage Hithe' composed by Tanishk Bagchi. 

