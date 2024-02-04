Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay reacts to her death hoax: 'She'll be celebrated...'

Poonam Pandey recently announced in a video that she is alive after her team claimed that she died of cervical cancer. While the actress is getting bashed on social media for her publicity stunt, her estranged husband Sam Bombay is ‘happy’ that she is alive.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sam Bombay reacted to Poonam Pandey’s death hoax and when asked is he was shocked that she faked her own death, he said, “No. I'm delighted she did. She is alive. That's enough for me. Alhamdullilah.”

Sam further added that he felt nothing when he heard the news of Poonam Pandey’s death and said, “When I heard the news, I felt nothing in my heart. There was no sense of loss. And I thought this can't be. Why do I feel nothing? Because when you're connected, you feel everything. I think about her (Poonam Pandey) every day. And, I pray for her every day. If something was wrong, I'd know.”

Sam revealed that he and Poonam Pandey are not yet divorced and said that he is happy that she is alive as she has a lot to contribute. He added, “Listen to me, if someone raises awareness about an issue with complete disregard for their fame or image, let's respect that. Poonam Pandey is timeless. She is the boldest Indian woman. Several years from now, she'll be celebrated.”

On Friday, February 2, Poonam Pandey’s team shared a post on Instagram revealing that the actress has passed away due to cervical cancer, however, the very next day, the actress shared a video telling the audience that she was alive and faked her own death because she wanted to create awareness about cervical cancer. This stunt pulled by the actress is being heavily criticised by celebrities, netizens, and her close friends.