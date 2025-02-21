After spreading her own death hoax, Poonam Pandey has lost her credibility, and it seems like she's never regaining the trust of netizens and audience.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. That's exactly what has happened with Poonam Pandey. After creating headlines with her death hoax, Poonam was slammed nationwide for pulling cheap publicity. Now another video of Poonam is been circulating on the internet, and netizens have already called it 'another cheap publicity stunt'.

In the new video, a man, presumably a fan, misbehaved with Poonam Pandey, trying to kiss her under the pretext of taking a selfie. Soon the person was pushed away, and Poonam walked away. Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, "An unfortunate incident happened between a fan and Poonam Pandey."

As soon as the video was uploaded, netizens started slamming the Nasha actress. A netizen wrote, "Kya acting kar Rahi hai…wah kya acting kar rahi hai." Another netizen wrote, "Relax, guys scripted hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Have some shame." An internet user wrote, "Scripted par with all due respect Escorts ki bhi izzat hoti hai."

Last year, in Feb 2024, Poonam Pandey was declared dead with a statement on her social media account. However, a few days later, Poonam Pandey took to her Instagram and shared a video confirming that she is alive and that she faked her death to spread awareness about cervical cancer. Since her revelation, many celebs have slammed Poonam for spreading fake death news.

Recently, actress Poonam Pandey sought spiritual redemption at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, participating in the sacred Amrit Snan on January 29. The actress took to Instagram to reflect on the powerful spiritual atmosphere of the event. In a heartfelt post, she wrote, "Mahakumbh… Witnessing life up close, where a 70-year-old walks barefoot for hours, where faith knows no limits. Feeling deeply for those who lost their lives, hoping they find moksha. The devotion here has left me speechless… #mahakumbh."