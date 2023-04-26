Poonam Pandey goes braless, wears white coat at award night; netizens troll her: 'Ajeeb lag rahi hai'

Poonam Pandey

Rakhi Sawant, Poonam Pandey, Arshi Khan, and Urfi Javed knows how to grab eyeballs and become the star attraction at an event. Recently, Poonam attended an award night, and her bold outfit stunned the media and other attendees.

On Tuesday, Poonam attended a television award in Mumbai, and for her OOTD, she went braless and donned a white coat. with silver jewellery. Poonam's look did give some retro vibes. But a section of netizens had a field day over Pandey's look. Viral Bhayani shared the video, and wrote, "Another event night! Poonam Pandey looks absolutely hot and stunning in her all boss lady look! The silver jewellery and her white coat is giving such a vibeee."

As soon as the video was uploaded, many internet users mocked her look and said that she looked uncomfortable in handling the outfit. A user wrote, "Urfi ko mat bolna ab kuch (Don't say anything to Urfi)." Another user wrote, "The first rule of wearing a dress is to be comfortable in that dress but she is definitely not." A netizen wrote, "Urfi virus spread ho gaya hai." Another netizen wrote, "Kitni ajeeb lag rahi hai." One of the netizens wrote, "All are competing with Urfi Javed."

Model and actress Poonam Pandey started her career in Bollywood with the romantic drama Nasha (2013), but she couldn't make an impact. In 2022, Poonam participated in Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp. Poonam's personal life has been more in the news than professional life. Poonam married her boyfriend Sam Bombay in September 2020, but their marriage didn't last long. Last year in January, in a conversation with Spotboye, Pandey said, "I am doing pretty well. I don’t want to talk much about Sam Bombay at the moment as I am currently in a healing process. I am going to a therapist.” When she asked if she would move on and date someone else, she asserted, “No, absolutely big no. Five years from now maybe but at the moment, I am definitely not thinking along those lines anymore.”