Poonam Pandey comes in support of Sajid Khan, asks victims to forgive MeToo accused filmmaker

Poonam Pandey- Karanvir Bohra- Sajid Khan

After Manya Singh, Poonam Pandey came in support of filmmaker Sajid Khan. The Nasha actress even asked the MeToo victims to forgive the alleged sexual predator. Currently, the Housefull director is participating in Bigg Boss 16, and the makers of the show have been criticised for selecting Khan as the contestant.

For the unversed, Khan has been accused of harassing women sexually. Sajid even had to face a year ban from IFTDA (Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association). National Commission for Women, Delhi and a few other bodies, have been wanting Khan to be thrown out of the game. However, Poonam Pandey and her co-star Karanvir Bohra supported Khan and requested people to forgive the filmmaker.

While promoting their upcoming single, Tere Jism Se, Poonam was asked about the outrage Sajid's participation received by Youtuber National Reporter. Replying to him, Pandey added, "Look we support all artists. I am an artist myself. Why shouldn’t we support any artiste? Whatever I am reading about Sajid sir, it appears a lot of people are upset with him. I understand that pain. I’m sorry that these things happened to those women. But, if possible, give him one chance. Forgive him once. He is going through a lot.”

Even Bohra supported Poonam's thoughts and added, "All of us make mistakes. We all have our faults. We should learn to forgive. Because forgiveness is next to godliness. Everyone deserves a second chance. I know him for a very long time." The actor further asserted, "Whatever people say, I support him. I will still stand by that person.”

Speaking about Poonam Pandey and Karanvir Bohra's new single Tere Jism Se, the music video will release on November 4.