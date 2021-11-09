Headlines

Poonam Pandey admitted after physical assault, husband Sam Bombay under arrest

Actress Poonam Pandey was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after she suffered injuries from an alleged assault by her husband Sam Bombay.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 07:17 PM IST

Actress and model Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay (Sam Ahmed) was arrested by the Mumbai Police Monday after the former lodged a complaint against Bombay at Bandra Police station. Poonam Pandey accused her husband Sam Bombay of physical assault.

As per news agency ANI, Poonam Pandey was admitted to a hospital after she suffered injuries and her husband was arrested on assault charges. Poonam Pandey, who often makes headlines because of her controversial personal life, reportedly suffered injuries on her face and hand. Earlier in September 2020, Poonam Pandey had lodged a complaint against her husband Sam Bombay for assaulting and molesting her.
Poonam had filed the complaint in Goa where the couple had jetted off for their honeymoon after exchanging the solemn vows earlier that month. Sam was arrested soon after Poonam filed the complaint. He was, however, released on conditional bail the next day. 

Poonam and Sam tied the knot on September 1 in an intimate ceremony and later shared photos from the function on their social media accounts which took the internet by storm.The 'Nasha' actor, Poonam Pandey got engaged to her longtime beau Sam Bombay in July 2020. Her fiancé took to his Instagram page and shared a photo where both were seen flaunting their engagement rings. He captioned the post stating, "We finally did it!". 

