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Poonam Dhillon says Ranveer Singh’s father reached out amid Don 3 dispute

Poonam Dhillon revealed that Ranveer Singh's father personally reached out to thank CINTAA for its support during the Don 3 controversy.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 02:09 PM IST

Poonam Dhillon says Ranveer Singh’s father reached out amid Don 3 dispute
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Actor and Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) President Poonam Dhillon has revealed that she was in touch with Ranveer Singh's family during the controversy surrounding the actor and the makers of Don 3. Her remarks came after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) withdrew its non-cooperation directive against the actor.

Speaking to Variety India, Dhillon said Ranveer Singh's father had contacted her during the dispute and expressed appreciation for CINTAA's support.

'I Spoke To Ranveer's Father At Length'

Sharing details of her interaction with the actor's family, Dhillon said, "I spoke to Ranveer's father at length and we have been corresponding on WhatsApp. He has thanked me for our support."

She added that her conversation helped her better understand the situation from the actor's side.

"We spoke to them to understand the situation. He told me they had been interacting with Excel Entertainment and how close and fond he is of Farhan and the Excel team. There's no animosity from his side. They were not happy with the way FWICE had handled it."

According to Dhillon, she also offered CINTAA's assistance in resolving the matter, but was informed that discussions were already underway.

"I asked him whether CINTAA could be of help. But he said, ‘We didn't involve you because we didn't want to trouble you and we're already in the process of sorting it out.’ Technically, he didn't need our intervention. I'm glad the matter has been resolved in a positive manner."

Poonam Dhillon Backs Ranveer Singh

Dhillon welcomed FWICE's decision to revoke the non-cooperation directive and maintained that the action should never have been taken against the actor.

"As an actor and as the President of CINTAA, I'm happy that they've revoked the directive because he definitely didn't deserve it. We opposed it from the beginning because FWICE had absolutely no credibility to take such action against an actor of his caliber."

She stressed that actors have the right to make professional decisions regarding their projects and that such matters should be handled between artists and producers.

"As an actor, he has the right to select his work and it is between him and the producer how they handle the matter. He's responsible and committed to his work, and we have seen his body of work."

'Ranveer Has An Excellent Relationship With Excel'

Dhillon also highlighted Ranveer's long association with Excel Entertainment, stating that there was no hostility between the actor and the production house.

"As far as I know, he has an excellent relationship with Excel Entertainment, with whom he has made films like Gully Boy and Dil Dhadakne Do. Farhan Akhtar is also an actor. So our support is for him as well. We wouldn't want any of our actors to face such issues."

She further noted that disagreements can be resolved through communication and mutual understanding.

"Problems can always be resolved. We support Ranveer as he is a member of CINTAA."

Questions FWICE's Handling Of The Matter

The CINTAA President also questioned the manner in which FWICE handled the controversy and said the association was never officially informed about the developments.

"I think she went in her individual capacity - as an actor and friend of Mr BN Tiwari (FWICE president). CINTAA did not receive an official invitation for this press conference. We were also not informed about the previous press conference in which they announced they were issuing a non-cooperation notice."

'The Complication Created By FWICE Was Unnecessary'

When asked whether the industry needed a neutral body to address such disputes, Dhillon said adequate mechanisms already exist and suggested the controversy could have been avoided.

"The complication created by FWICE was unnecessary. There are systems in place. People sit across the table and talk to each other. And of course, there's the law of the land." She added that better communication with CINTAA could have helped resolve the issue earlier.

"If they had approached the right people, like CINTAA, we could have had better communication. However, FWICE didn't approach us."

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