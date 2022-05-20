Poonam Dhillon daughter Paloma makes debut opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri film, Madhuri Dixit reacts

Paloma-Rajveer Singh

Rajshri Productions announces the debut of Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma in a lead role for their upcoming film opposite Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol. The film will be filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s son – Avnish S. Barjatya’s directorial debut. The film, currently untitled, will be Rajshri’s 59th film production and will go on floors in July 2022, in Mumbai.

Paloma, daughter of the evergreen Poonam Dhillon and eminent producer Ashok Thakeria, joins the cast of the film - a coming-of-age love story, that explores modern relationships set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding. Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon have shared screen space in Sohni Mahiwal and Samundar.

Rajshri made an official announcement on Twitter with a tweet that says, "Rajshri Productions is proud to announce Paloma opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri's next, helmed by Avnish Barjatya. A memorable journey begins!"

Madhuri Dixit who has collaborated with Sooraj in Hum Aapke Hain Koun shared her wishes to young talent, and tweeted, "My journey began with Rajshri Productions & #PalomaThakeriaDhillon you’re so so lucky that you are also starting your journey with them! It’s going to very special and fun! Wishing you & the whole team all the very best! Have an awesome journey!"

The film is Avnish’s take on millennial relationships and their complexities and simplicities. Rajshri is known to launch newcomers. As far as Madhuri Dixit is concerned, the actress released her new song Tu Hai Mera and she was also seen in The Fame Game.