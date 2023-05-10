Quit Bollywood to get married, shifted to US, returned to India after divorce, where is this actress now?

Where is this actress now?

Pooja Batra is a well-known name of Indian film industry. There was a time when she was very popular in Bollywood and was the first choice of many directors. Pooja Batra is also known for her flawless beauty and she was the runner up in the Miss India contest in 1993.

Pooja Batra made her acting debut with Telugu film Sisindri starring Akhil Akkineni, Nagarjuna. The actress was paired opposite Nagarjuna in this film. Earlier, Pooja Batra had appeared in a cameo role in Tamil film Aasai.

Pooja Batra made her debut in Malayalam cinema with Chandralekha and then appeared in another Malayalam movie Megham.

Pooja Batra made her Bollywood debut in 1997 with Virasat, in which she was paired opposite Anil Kapoor. The chemistry of Pooja Batra and Anil Kapoor grabbed everyone’s attention. Pooja Batra worked with top stars of the 90s, including Govinda, Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Shetty. Some of her popular films include Haseena Maan Jayegi, Bhai, Talash and Nayak.

Pooja Batra was at the peak of her acting career when she decided to get married. After acting in about 30 films, Pooja Batra married Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia, who was based in the US. The actress also shifted to the US after marriage.

After marriage, Pooja Batra went to US but after 9 years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce in 2011. According to reports, Pooja was getting offers from Hollywood at that time, but her husband was against the idea of ​​her rejoining showbiz. So, Pooja Batra returned to India after divorcing her first husband and started her second innings in Bollywood.

After 2012, Pooja Batra was not offered the lead role by any director and her career started sinking. She appeared in ABCD 2, Killer Punjabi, Mirror Game and Squad but Pooja got to do only small roles in these films.

In 2019, Pooja Batra grabbed headlines when she got married for the second time to actor Nawab Shah. Pooja is currently enjoying her married life.