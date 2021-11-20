Pooja Hegde sets internet on fire in striped knot shirt and bikini bottom, shares jaw-dropping pics

Pooja Hegde has shared more breath-taking images from her Maldives diaries. With her jaw-dropping fashion adventures, the actress has been blessing our screens. Her most recent photos from the vacation are impossible to ignore, as she looks stunning and exudes such positive energy for the weekend.

Pooja Hegde took to Instagram to post a photo from her Maldives vacation. She's seen twirling on the beach wearing a striped knot shirt and bikini bottom like a happy soul.

She shared a picture from her dinner night and wrote, "The mood's been set for dinner tonight."

Pooja Hegde has a jam-packed work schedule ahead of her. In 2021, she has a lot of projects lined up. In 'Beast', she will star alongside Vijay. She will also star alongside Akhil Akkineni in the Telugu romantic comedy ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’. Another ambitious film that Pooja will appear in is Koratala Siva's action drama ‘Acharya’, which stars superstar Chiranjeevi.

‘Radhe Shyam’, in which she will star alongside Prabhas, will also include the actress. Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam versions of the film will be released. On January 14, 2022, the film will be released. Following Housefull 4, the actress will return to Bollywood with Rohit Shetty's ‘Cirkus’, which stars Ranveer Singh.