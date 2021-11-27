Pooja Hegde sets internet on fire in multi-coloured bikini top, shares jaw-dropping pic

Pooja Hegde has shared a stunning shot from her Maldives vacation. The actress has been delighting our screens with her jaw-dropping fashion excursions. Her most recent vacation photos are tough to overlook, as she looks lovely and radiates such good vibes for the weekend.

She may be seen wearing a multi-coloured bikini top and posing for the camera with a bold look.

Take a look at the stunning picture here-

In a few pics, she's seen twirling on the beach wearing a striped knot shirt and bikini bottom like a happy soul.

Pooja Hegde has a jam-packed work schedule ahead of her. In 2021, she has a lot of projects lined up. In 'Beast', she will star alongside Vijay. She will also star alongside Akhil Akkineni in the Telugu romantic comedy ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’. Another ambitious film that Pooja will appear in is Koratala Siva's action drama ‘Acharya’, which stars superstar Chiranjeevi.

‘Radhe Shyam’, in which she will star alongside Prabhas, will also include the actress. Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam versions of the film will be released. On January 14, 2022, the film will be released. Following Housefull 4, the actress will return to Bollywood with Rohit Shetty's ‘Cirkus’, which stars Ranveer Singh.