Pooja Hegde says 'we need to support the industry' ahead of her two major releases Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Cirkus

Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde marks her return to Bollywood after three years with her two major upcoming films slated to release later this year in December. The first one is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan and another is Cirkus with Ranveer Singh after appearing in two Hindi films earlier in her career - Mohenjo Daro and Housefull 4.

At the recently held SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) 2022 held in Bangalore over the weekend of September 11-12, 2022, Pooja stunned everyone as she attended the gala night in an off-shoulder pink gown in which she looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

As she walked the red carpet, she said to IndiaToday.in, "We need to watch everything right now and support the industry" and added that she is most looking forward to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman and Cirkus with Ranveer. She also shared that her next Telugu film with Mahesh Babu, with the working title of SSMB28, and directed by Trivikram Srinivas will be starting soon.

Pooja even walked with two major honours winning two SIIMA trophies for Best Actress in a Leading Role - Telugu for her romantic comedy Most Eligible Bachelor and Youth Icon South (Female) award, whose male counterpart was won by the Liger star Vijay Deverakonda.



The actress even shared her victory moment on Instagram and wrote, "Keep.Doing.The.Work. Thank you @siimawards and all those who voted for me for this honour. Best Actor and Youth Icon are two awards I will cherish. Ty @geethaarts for seeing me as Vibha and Bhaskar sir for writing such a strong female role (and all those pages of long stand-up monologues). As for Youth Icon, I guess if you continue being your authentic self, it pays off eventually. Hope I continue to inspire and stay inspired through my work."