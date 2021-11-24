Pooja Hegde raises temperature in floral monokini, drops scuba diving photos from Maldives vacay

Actor Pooja Hegde has been sharing some stunning photos from her Maldives vacation, Bollywood’s favourite holiday destination, on her Instagram account. Her most recent photos from the vacation are impossible to ignore, as she looks stunning and exudes such positive energy.

On Tuesday night, Pooja gave her fans another glimpse into her vacay as she shared stunning visuals of the sea while she was scuba diving. In the photos, Pooja wore a sexy floral monokini and posed for the camera while in the water.

Pooja captioned the photos saying, "Found Nemo! He and his friend were cuties. #snorkeltales." Pooja looks no less than a beautiful mermaid in the viral photos.

Check out the photos here.

Pooja had also shared photos dressed in a brown swimsuit which she matched with rose gold-toned accessories. Pooja was seen enjoying her lavish and exotic breakfast in the pool while posing for the photos.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has a jam-packed work schedule ahead of her. In 20222, she has a lot of projects lined up. In 'Beast', she will star alongside Vijay. She will also star alongside Akhil Akkineni in the Telugu romantic comedy ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’. Another ambitious film that Pooja will appear in is Koratala Siva's action drama ‘Acharya’, which stars superstar Chiranjeevi.

'Radhe Shyam’, in which she will star alongside Prabhas is all set for release as well. The film is all set to release on January 14, 2022 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam language. Following 'Housefull 4', the actress will also return to Bollywood with Rohit Shetty's ‘Cirkus’, which stars Ranveer Singh.