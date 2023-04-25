Pooja Hegde opens up on how failure of Cirkus, Acharya affected her: 'You can cry for some time but...' | Exclusive

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is back on the big screen with her second successive Bollywood film in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress plays the lead opposite Salman Khan in the action entertainer, which released in theatres last Friday (April 21). In an exclusive chat with DNA prior to the film’s release, Pooja opened up about dealing with negativity and learning from past failures.

Pooja, like mot others actors of her generation, has a massive following on social media. This means that along with adulation and praise, she is also often subjected to hatred and trolling. “I think wherever there is good, there is always bad,” she says matter-of-factly when asked if that affects her. When you ask her, how she deals with that, the actress simply says, “You can’t please everybody. You just need to do what you do and hope for the best results.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has started well at the box office, earning Rs 117 crore worldwide in its first four days. This has broken a chain of films for the actress, all of which had failed at the box office. This unsuccessful run included big films in three languages with some of the biggest actors in India. But Radhe Shyam, Beast, Acharya, and Cirkus all failed successively. Talking about what she learnt from that phase. “I feel I have only come out as a better actor. I have honed my craft a lot more,” she says, adding, “Every film has its own destiny.”

Pooja says that films are collaborative efforts and an actor can only do so much toensure one’s success. “As an actor, did I do my 100%, that is the only thing in my control. I am not sitting at the edit table, calling the shots, or writing the film. I am actor and there, I can just ensure I am giving my 100%. I really poured my heart and soul into every film I have ever done and every character I have played,” she says.

But she agrees that it does pinch when one’s film fails. However, the smart thing to do is to look or lessons there. She explains, “We should take positive things from something. You do feel bad, of course. At the end of the day, it is your film, your baby. But what can you do about it? You can cry about it for some time but then you move on. I am busy shooting with films lined up. And I am hearing scripts. So it’s all good.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar. It is currently playing in theatres across India.